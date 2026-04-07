UFC AND HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW MULTIYEAR AGREEMENT

Robert G. Marx, M.D, knee surgeon at HSS and Todd McGrath, M.D. sports medicine physician at HSS, will serve as UFC’s Head Consulting Orthopedic Surgeon and Head Consulting Orthopedic Physician, respectively. Together, they will be on call during UFC events for orthopedic consultation.

Said Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President, UFC Performance Institute, “HSS has been a trusted partner for nearly a decade. Their expertise has been instrumental in UFC providing industry leading services for injury prevention, treatment, and recovery for the athletes who compete in the Octagon. Together, we’ll continue to ensure UFC athletes have access to the highest level of medical care and support in combat sports.”

“Our partnership with UFC reflects a longstanding commitment to delivering the highest standard of athlete care,” said Dr. Marx. “Our focus remains on elevating performance, accelerating recovery, and ensuring fighters have the comprehensive support they need to succeed in and out of the Octagon.”

“Success inside the Octagon starts with a strong foundation of health, and we are committed to helping fighters stay strong, recover fully, and prepare with confidence.” said Dr. McGrath. “We’re proud to work alongside UFC in advancing a unified approach to athlete health, safety, and competitive readiness. Through close collaboration with performance and medical teams, we’re ensuring fighters have the consistent, high-quality care required to meet the demands of this sport at every stage of training and competition.”

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Hospital for Special Surgery, a world-class leader in orthopedic care and athlete health,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital of TKO. “The continuation of our partnership reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to supporting the performance and long-term well-being of UFC athletes.”

The renewed partnership builds on a proven track record of supporting UFC athletes in maximizing performance and recovery. As part of the expanded agreement, HSS will maintain a significant presence across the UFC Performance Institute, including an enhanced role at the Mexico City facility, which reflects a meaningful extension of HSS’s international footprint. HSS also remains integrated into the state-of-the-art HSS Sports Rehabilitation Center within UFC’s flagship Performance Institute headquartered in Las Vegas.

As an Official Partner of UFC, HSS will continue to receive highly visible brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at selected UFC Numbered Events. In addition, HSS will be prominently featured at UFC’s annual marquee event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where HSS is headquartered.

UFC and HSS will also collaborate on a custom content series featuring UFC athletes and HSS doctors, underscoring a shared commitment to peak performance and long-term athlete health. This series will be amplified across UFC’s massive digital ecosystem that includes Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, collectively reaching more than 353 million social media followers worldwide.

In addition to serving as UFC’s first-ever official hospital, HSS also provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate, and amateur athletes and organizations around the world, including the New York Giants, New York Rangers, New York Knicks, New York Liberty, New York Mets and Brooklyn Nets, among others and is recognized by FIFA as one of only 3 FIFA Medical Centres of Excellence in the United States.