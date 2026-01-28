UFC AND GOOD GREEK MOVING & STORAGE ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP

“We’re excited to welcome Good Greek Moving & Storage as an official partner,” said Michael DiNuzzo, VP, Head of U.S. Business Development, UFC. “This is a category we’ve been eager to break into with the right partner, and we believe Good Greek is a great fit. UFC events will provide strong visibility for their brand, and we’re excited to support their continued growth.”

“The entire Good Greek Moving & Storage organization and I are proud to announce our newest sports partnership with the UFC,” said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. “The UFC is a world-class organization and a global leader in sports marketing and event promotion. I am honored for Good Greek to serve as the Official Mover of the UFC, particularly during the America 250 Celebration of American Independence. Dana White and the UFC have built a powerful following and culture that closely aligns with the Good Greek ethos of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, Good Greek will receive prominent branding in the world-famous Octagon® at selected UFC Fight Nights in the United States, as well as all episodes of Dana White's Contender Series.

In addition, the partnership with Good Greek provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.