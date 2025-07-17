UFC and ghostwrite to Release Exclusive, Collectible Toy
Jul. 17, 2025
Get ready fight fans and collectors – UFC and ghostwrite have teamed up to drop a one-of-a-kind collectible that pays tribute to the legends of the Octagon.
Launching on July 15th, this special-edition figure, “Ruby”, celebrates the fighters who have defended their UFC titles – mirroring UFC’s own championship belt tradition.
Built with championship pedigree, this black and gold ghost features the iconic Octagon fence pattern and wears the UFC Legacy Championship belt seal on its head – with one single ruby attached, symbolizing those who have claimed victory in championship bouts. Honoring the significance of what it means to become a UFC champion; this exclusive ghost can be yours to own.
Here’s How It Works:
This unique collectible will be available exclusively through a Blind Dutch Auction. To get yours, head over to the ghostwrite website and make a bid for the amount that you’re willing to pay. If you’re among the top bidders at the end of the auction, you win! To learn more about ghostwrite’s Blind Dutch Auction platform, check out their FAQs.
Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Bidding opens at 9am ET on July 15th and wraps up at 9pm ET on July 17th exclusively HERE.
From COMPLEX:
"Inspired by UFC champions who earn rubies on their belts for repeated victories, the 11-inch collectible features design elements like the UFC Legacy Championship seal, a single ruby, and the iconic Octagon fence pattern. It symbolizes the artistry and intensity of modern-day gladiators who battle in UFC."
"There were 150 in total made and only 100 will be available via Blind Dutch Auction on Ghostwrite’s website, according to a press release."