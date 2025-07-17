UFC and ghostwrite to Release Exclusive, Collectible Toy

Here’s How It Works:

This unique collectible will be available exclusively through a Blind Dutch Auction. To get yours, head over to the ghostwrite website and make a bid for the amount that you’re willing to pay. If you’re among the top bidders at the end of the auction, you win! To learn more about ghostwrite’s Blind Dutch Auction platform, check out their FAQs.

Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Bidding opens at 9am ET on July 15th and wraps up at 9pm ET on July 17th exclusively HERE.