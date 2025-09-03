UFC And Galaxy Macau Announce Multi-event Strategic Partnership

The partnership follows the resounding success of last year's UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs FIGUEIREDO, UFC's fourth event in Macau since 2012. Macau is the entertainment hub of China's dynamic Greater Bay Area and draws tourists from across Asia for its vibrant culture and many attractions. The city's strategic location and infrastructure position it as an ideal location for a wide array of upscale international sporting events.

Every UFC FIGHT NIGHT event under the agreement will be held at Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor arena. Featuring unobstructed views from every seat and state-of-the-art production, events at the Galaxy Arena are immersive and unforgettable experiences. Galaxy Macau's commitment to promoting sports and tourism in Macau with complete integration will make every fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT event a thrilling opportunity for fans.

Included in the first fight week for this multi-year agreement will be the Season 5 opening round of the sensational tournament for Asia-Pacific's top MMA prospects, ROAD TO UFC. The tournament gives up-and-coming athletes a direct path to a UFC contract while building up their experience and fanbase in the region. ROAD TO UFC is currently in its fourth season, and has directly contributed 18 Asian athletes to UFC, including Chinese stand outs Zhang Mingyang, Shi Ming, and Wang Cong.

Dana White, UFC President and CEO said, "I’ve just returned from China and everything about it was incredible - the culture, the people and the athletes. This new partnership with Galaxy Macau couldn’t come at a better time. It’s great for fight fans in China and massive for the sport."

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, “In 2026, Macau will be the launchpad to UFC in Asia. Building on our wildly successful 2024 event, this long-term partnership with Galaxy Macau solidifies our commitment to this region and its passionate fans. Together, we will deliver the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and cultivate the next generation of talent, right here from the heart of Macau.”

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group said, "We’re thrilled to partner with UFC, the world’s largest MMA promotion entity, to bring world-class fight nights to Galaxy Arena. This partnership reflects our ongoing support for the Macao SAR Government’s vision to integrate tourism and sports. MMA fans in Macau will now have the chance to witness top-tier action right here at home, while visitors can enjoy the city’s rich culture, cuisine, and entertainment alongside unforgettable fight experiences.”

Last November's sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs FIGUEIREDO in Macau and last week's sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs ZHANG in Shanghai, established the proof of demand for live UFC events in China. The partnership with Galaxy Macau to hold more events at the Galaxy Arena will give Asia's UFC fans the unforgettable, spectacular experiences they demand.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtags: #UFCMACAU.