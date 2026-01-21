UFC AND FPT PLAY ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP IN VIETNAM

FPT Play will exclusively broadcast live all UFC Numbered Events and Fight Nights starting with UFC® 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT on Sunday, January 25. In addition to live events, FPT Play will present a curated lineup of original programming such as UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, and ROAD TO UFC, the breakout tournament that provides top Asia-Pacific MMA prospects a direct pathway to UFC. The partnership will span multiple years and cover a wide range of distribution platforms, including terrestrial TV, cable, satellite, IPTV, OTT, mobile, public screening rights, and social media channels within Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era of UFC engagement in Vietnam,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. "With local talent continuing to emerge, Vietnam has become one of the most passionate MMA markets in the region. Together with FTP Play, a leader in communications and technology, we look forward to delivering unparalleled access to fans across the country.”

Ms. Tô Nam Phương, Deputy General Director of FPT Play, FPT Corporation, stated:

“FPT Play is committed to delivering high-quality entertainment and sports content to our customers. This collaboration with UFC marks an important milestone, giving FPT Play users the opportunity to enjoy live broadcasts of the world’s most exciting martial arts events right here in Vietnam. We believe this partnership will provide audiences with a complete, multi-platform, and convenient entertainment experience that meets their growing demands, while reaffirming FPT Play’s commitment to enhancing service value for our customers.”

FPT Play will broadcast UFC events, accompanied by expert Vietnamese-language commentary. Viewers can enjoy the action simultaneously on multiple devices at once, including Smart TVs, smartphones, PCs/laptops, the FPT Play Box set-top device, and via the official website http://fptplay.vn.