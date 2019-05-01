UFC And The Florida Panthers Foundation Team Up For 50/50 Raffle Program
The Raffle Raised Over $11,000 For Veterans And Their Families During Times Of Need
By Gavin Porter
• May. 1, 2019
Last week the Octagon touched down in sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL for an epic UFC event that featured thirteen great fights. UFC teamed up with the Florida Panthers Foundation to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign leading up to and during UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson.
The collaboration, a first for UFC and the Florida Panthers Foundation, will also benefit Friends of Fisher House, Inc. (WPB and Miami). Friends of Fisher House is dedicated to the mission of encirching the lives of America’s Veterans and their families during their stay at the West Palm Beach and Miami Fisher Houses and to provide a safe home environment during times of need.
The total amount raised for the raffle was $22,750 with half the proceeds ($11,375) going to the raffle’s winner Maykel Figueras.
“Before I entered the raffle I said that if I did I would my friends to watch the UFC in Las Vegas,” Figueras said.
We will have to see if Figueras makes an appearance in Las Vegas for International Fight Week and UFC 239.
Valerie Halaby, President of Friends of Fisher House of West Palm Beach and Miami, believes funds raised from raffles such as this one can truly make an impact on what they are trying to accomplish.
“We are fighting hard to raise funds to build a brand-new Fisher House in West Palm Beach to serve our veterans and their families,” Halaby said. “And this is where they get to kick off the fundraising campaign and we really appreciate everything that you’ve done to bring us here tonight.”