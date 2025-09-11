UFC And Fight.ID Team Up To Unite MMA And Web3 Communities

Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, uses blockchain technology to bridge the gap between UFC’s massive global fanbase and the growing consumer crypto userbase. Its roadmap includes the development of Fight.ID as a loyalty experience platform; Prize Fight, a prize pool for additional fighter bonuses; and Fight Gear, premium apparel exclusive to the FIGHT ecosystem.

Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships, TKO, said: “UFC has always embraced an innovation-first mentality. James and his team have proven to be a dynamic and innovative partner for us and we are extremely excited to support the Fight.ID ecosystem over the next several years.”

To fuel Fight.ID’s partnership with UFC, the project has raised a fresh round of financing from Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland. It also attracted angel investors including notable UFC talent Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alex Pantoja, and Greg ‘Robocop’ Rodgriguez; Atlantic Music Group Chief Music Officer Craig Kallman, NBA legend Baron Davis, NFL all star Cam Jordan, and Animoca Brands Chairman Yat Siu.

The new capital will support the development of a range of digital products that combine Web3 capabilities such as true ownership with new experiences designed to reward and engage combat sports fans. This suite of products will be aligned around FIGHT’s four guiding principles: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

“As our world continues to become more digitally enabled, there is no better time than now to invest in blockchain projects. There’s also no better time to become a UFC fan as MMA continues to capture our cultural zeitgeist.” said James Zhang, CoFounder and CEO of Fight.ID. “As fight fans, we have long admired UFC’s grit and innovation. Over the past three years, our teams have developed incredible trust and collaboration behind building UFC’s official digital collectibles. It’s time now to expand our offerings to invite ALL fight fans to join the tribe of digital ownership.”

“Everyone has a fight story. Join Fight.ID. See you in the Octagon.”