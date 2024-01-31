UFC And Fanatics Collectibles Announce Exclusive Trading Card Deal

“We are excited to again join creative forces with Fanatics Collectibles and Topps, celebrating the sport of MMA and the unrivaled popularity of UFC through its unique personalities and historic moments,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “UFC fans have long supported a strong marketplace for collectibles, and this new collaboration with Fanatics and Topps will give UFC fans a great way to stay engaged in the sport and to better connect with their favorite athletes.”

“Today is a day of celebration for both the hobby and all UFC fans,” said Fanatics Collectibles CEO, Mike Mahan. “UFC trading cards are incredibly popular among collectors – and we are truly honored to be able to once again make innovative and fun cards featuring the next wave of stars.”

Fanatics Collectibles plans to support the UFC partnership with a variety of promotional initiatives, including featured content on Fanatics Live – the live commerce platform that lives within Fanatics’ digital sports platform. On Fanatics Live, collectors and fans will be able to see special interviews with UFC athletes as the fighters join in on live card breaks. This deal builds on an existing e-commerce and live-event partnership between UFC and Fanatics Commerce.