UFC And Fanatics Collectibles Announce Exclusive Trading Card Deal

Topps Chrome UFC To Hit Retail On February 28
Jan. 31, 2024

Today, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Fanatics Collectibles announced an exclusive multi-year trading card partnership that sees Topps make an exciting return to the sport.  The agreement was negotiated in consultation with UFC’s licensing agent IMG.

Topps was a UFC partner from 2009-2020, creating UFC’s first-ever trading cards.  The highly anticipated new product will be 2024 Topps Chrome UFC, which hits retail and hobby shops on Feb. 28.  The set will include 200 base cards across a rainbow of color and tech parallels with several key insert cards: SuperGiant, 1954 Topps International Flair, AKA and Tale of the Tape.  There will also be two autographs in every box, featuring some of the biggest names in UFC, including bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Topps Card

“We are excited to again join creative forces with Fanatics Collectibles and Topps, celebrating the sport of MMA and the unrivaled popularity of UFC through its unique personalities and historic moments,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products.  “UFC fans have long supported a strong marketplace for collectibles, and this new collaboration with Fanatics and Topps will give UFC fans a great way to stay engaged in the sport and to better connect with their favorite athletes.”

“Today is a day of celebration for both the hobby and all UFC fans,” said Fanatics Collectibles CEO, Mike Mahan.  “UFC trading cards are incredibly popular among collectors – and we are truly honored to be able to once again make innovative and fun cards featuring the next wave of stars.”   

Fanatics Collectibles plans to support the UFC partnership with a variety of promotional initiatives, including featured content on Fanatics Live – the live commerce platform that lives within Fanatics’ digital sports platform.  On Fanatics Live, collectors and fans will be able to see special interviews with UFC athletes as the fighters join in on live card breaks.  This deal builds on an existing e-commerce and live-event partnership between UFC and Fanatics Commerce. 

ose Aldo is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
