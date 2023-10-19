UFC AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO 2028

The announcement comes ahead of the sold-out UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2 set to take place on Saturday, October 21, at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. Last year, a sold-out crowd witnessed Islam Makhachev become the lightweight champion when he defeated Charles Oliveira via second round stoppage at UFC 280. In the co-main event, fan favourite and UAE resident Khamzat Chimaev will make his middleweight debut as he faces his toughest test to date in Kamaru Usman in a bout that is guaranteed to deliver fireworks inside the Octagon.

In addition to the championship event, fans have been enjoying a week-long celebration of MMA as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week returned bigger than ever this year to take over the city, including UFC Fan Experiences, concerts, comedy shows, and much more.

Abu Dhabi has a proven track record of hosting major global sports and adrenaline-driven competitions and events. The destination provides seamless connectivity, world-leading infrastructure, and a wide range of attractions and activities which cater to visitors of all tastes. The emirate’s transformation into a global centre for sport is fully supported by Abu Dhabi Government entities in cooperation with private sector partners.

