UFC And DCT Abu Dhabi Partner With Local Non-Profit Organizations As Part Of UFC 333 Fight Week

The visit to Burjeel was conducted in partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE, which has granted more than 10,000 wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses across the United Arab Emirates since formally launching in 2010.



On Thursday, October 22, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and no. 1 bantamweight contender Song Yadong visited the newly opened UAE Wrestling Federation for a youth seminar.

During the activation, all three athletes joined coaches from the UAE Wrestling National team to provide direction on fundamental wrestling techniques to more than 30 local youth, while also conducting a formal Q&A about each athlete's journey as a professional athlete.