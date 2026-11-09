UFC And DCT Abu Dhabi Partner With Local Non-Profit Organizations As Part Of UFC 333 Fight Week

UFC and Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE and the UAE Wrestling Federation to host two community activations as part of UFC 333: VOLKANOVSKI vs. EVLOEV, which took place on Saturday, October 24, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
On Wednesday, October 21, UFC athletes Jean Silva, Tracy Cortez and Song Yadong spent the afternoon visiting pediatric patients inside the pediatric unit of Burjeel Medical City along with staff members from Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE.
During the visit, the athletes toured several floors and units of the hospital, spreading joy, taking photos and distributing toys from brand partners including Big Shot Pillows, McFarlane, and PMI Toys.
“It’s amazing to spend time with these kids and bring smiles to their faces,” said Cortez. “To be able to smile and have fun while going through treatment is the reason why they are so strong. They are the real fighters and I’m glad we were able to come over, give them toys and make them happy.”
Burjeel’s pediatrics unit provides comprehensive, specialized healthcare for children from birth through adolescence. The unit offers more than 15 pediatric subspecialties, combining preventative healthcare, early diagnosis, specialized treatment, surgical services and rehabilitation. Its capabilities include advanced neonatal and pediatric intensive care, pediatric oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and developmental rehabilitation.
The visit to Burjeel was conducted in partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE, which has granted more than 10,000 wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses across the United Arab Emirates since formally launching in 2010.
On Thursday, October 22, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and no. 1 bantamweight contender Song Yadong visited the newly opened UAE Wrestling Federation for a youth seminar.
During the activation, all three athletes joined coaches from the UAE Wrestling National team to provide direction on fundamental wrestling techniques to more than 30 local youth, while also conducting a formal Q&A about each athlete's journey as a professional athlete.
“Wrestling was my first love, and I started at a young age, just like these kids here today,” said Usman. “The UAE Wrestling Federation has done a great job of building this program and providing local youth with all the tools they need to excel. It’s cool, and with wrestling being added to school programs throughout the UAE, you’re going to see some high-level wrestlers coming from here soon.”
The UAE Wrestling Federation promotes wrestling across the UAE, focusing on building strength, discipline, and community. Key initiatives include nationwide mall events, school programs in partnership with Palm Sports, and media campaigns with Abu Dhabi Media and Majid Magazine to boost youth engagement and awareness.
UAEWF also produces animated content featuring the character Salem to inspire young audiences and highlight wrestling’s values. With a strategic plan and dedicated budget, UAEWF is committed to making wrestling accessible, safe, and a foundation for a healthy, active lifestyle across the Emirates.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.