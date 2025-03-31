UFC And Dave's Hot Chicken Announce Official Partnership

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Dave’s Hot Chicken, one of the country’s fastest growing restaurant chains, today announced a new marketing partnership that will showcase Dave’s Hot Chicken within UFC’s biggest events in 2025.
Under the new agreement, Dave’s Hot Chicken will become an Official Partner of UFC and will strategically activate its brand within a selection of UFC events in 2025, including all Pay Per Views, leveraging UFC’s massively popular promotional assets that surround each event.
“We’re incredibly proud of how this partnership has evolved,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is scaling fast, and the energy around their brand is undeniable. We’ve watched their popularity grow over the past few years, and now it’s exciting to expand the relationship in a bigger way. We’re looking forward to helping them reach new customers and take their business to greater heights.”
“There’s tremendous overlap between our guests and those who love UFC,” said Bill Phelps, CEO, Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our goal is always to give our fans what they want, whether it’s the content pushed to our millions of followers on social, creaveable new menu items, or partnering with brands they love.”
In addition, Dave’s Hot Chicken has partnered with strategic consultancy Rosy Finch to forge a business-driven relationship in support of the restaurant chain's growth. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is on a cultural rocket and needs to keep reaching audiences in standout ways,” said Brittany Mosley, CEO and Co-Founder of Rosy Finch. “UFC uniquely drives instant brand recognition and conversation, making this a perfect match.”
Branded Entitlements and Activations
As an Official Partner of UFC, Dave’s Hot Chicken will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of all UFC Pay Per Views, universally recognized as the biggest events in combat sports. In addition, Dave’s Hot Chicken will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, providing Dave’s Hot Chicken with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 950 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.
Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Dave’s Hot Chicken will collaborate to creatively engage with fans to bring the partnership to life with elements that include a brand ambassador program featuring appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes, fan sweepstakes for tickets to a major UFC event, VIP hospitality, and more.
Dave’s Hot Chicken will next activate the partnership at UFC® 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES on Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The event features an electric main event that sees No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski and No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes battle for the vacant UFC featherweight championship. In addition, exciting lightweight contenders No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler and No. 12 Paddy Pimblett lock horns in the five-round co-main event.