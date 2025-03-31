UFC And Dave's Hot Chicken Announce Official Partnership

Under the new agreement, Dave’s Hot Chicken will become an Official Partner of UFC and will strategically activate its brand within a selection of UFC events in 2025, including all Pay Per Views, leveraging UFC’s massively popular promotional assets that surround each event.

“We’re incredibly proud of how this partnership has evolved,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is scaling fast, and the energy around their brand is undeniable. We’ve watched their popularity grow over the past few years, and now it’s exciting to expand the relationship in a bigger way. We’re looking forward to helping them reach new customers and take their business to greater heights.”

“There’s tremendous overlap between our guests and those who love UFC,” said Bill Phelps, CEO, Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our goal is always to give our fans what they want, whether it’s the content pushed to our millions of followers on social, creaveable new menu items, or partnering with brands they love.”