UFC AND DANA WHITE LAUNCH THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY

Dana White’s 12 Days of Giveaways Features Over $140,000 in Prize Packages for UFC Fans Including VIP Experiences, Vacation Getaways, Gaming Bundles, and More
New Winners Selected Every Day
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the launch of the third annual Dana White’s 12 Days of Giveaways, a holiday campaign in which UFC President Dana White gives away a series of premium prize packages to UFC fans around the world. The giveaways start today, Wednesday, December 14, and continue during the next twelve days, ending Sunday, December 25.
This year’s campaign, which promises to be the biggest yet, will feature UFC teaming up with a variety of current partners, including Dept. of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Bodyarmor, Crypto.com, Dave and Busters, EA, Meta, Monster Energy, and Resorts World, as well as leading sports brands WWE, MotoGP, EuroLeague, and country music superstar Luke Combs, to give away a series of prize packages worth an estimated $140,000. The prize packages are donated courtesy of each partner.
Fans can enter by visiting ufc.com/12days and entering their email address. One winner for each prize package will be posted on UFC.com/12days at approximately 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT the following day. For the first time, the sweepstakes eligibility is open to international residents, including those from Brazil, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.
Dana White’s 12 Days of Giveaways Prize Packages:
Day 1 - Wednesday, December 14: Ultimate Abu Dhabi Experience
- Round trip business flights on Etihad
- Two-night stay at Hilton Yas Island
- Entry to two theme parks of winner’s choosing
Day 2 - Thursday, December 15: Resorts World Vegas Trip
- Two-night stay at Resorts World
- Spa treatment and tickets to a show
- Dinner at Carversteak
- Ride along at the Las Vegas Speedway, courtesy of Toyo Tires
Day 3 – Friday, December 16: MotoGP – Circuit of the Americas
- Two-night stay at local hotel
- Full paddock access
- Hospitality in MotoGP VIP Village (Saturday and Sunday)
- Merch and meet and greet
- Hot lap in BMW course car (Sat)
- Grid access before event (Moto2, Moto3, MotoGP)
Day 4 – Saturday, December 17: Luke Combs Experience
- Two (2) tickets to Luke Combs April 15 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
- Two (2) meet and greet passes to meet Luke Combs
Day 5 – Sunday, December 18: Up All Night Bundle
- Year supply of Monster
- Year supply of Bodyarmor
- New gaming console
- Newest EA sports game package
Day 6 – Monday, December 19: Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
- One (1) Meta Quest Pro Virtual Reality Headset
Day 7 – Tuesday, December 20: NYC Trip
- Hotel stay for two at Conrad
- VIP Tickets to Hall des Lumières Gustav Klimt Gold in Motion Exhibit
- VIP access to New York Fashion Week
