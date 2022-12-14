UFC AND DANA WHITE LAUNCH THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the launch of the third annual Dana White’s 12 Days of Giveaways, a holiday campaign in which UFC President Dana White gives away a series of premium prize packages to UFC fans around the world. The giveaways start today, Wednesday, December 14, and continue during the next twelve days, ending Sunday, December 25.

This year’s campaign, which promises to be the biggest yet, will feature UFC teaming up with a variety of current partners, including Dept. of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Bodyarmor, Crypto.com, Dave and Busters, EA, Meta, Monster Energy, and Resorts World, as well as leading sports brands WWE, MotoGP, EuroLeague, and country music superstar Luke Combs, to give away a series of prize packages worth an estimated $140,000. The prize packages are donated courtesy of each partner.

Fans can enter by visiting ufc.com/12days and entering their email address. One winner for each prize package will be posted on UFC.com/12days at approximately 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT the following day. For the first time, the sweepstakes eligibility is open to international residents, including those from Brazil, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Dana White’s 12 Days of Giveaways Prize Packages:

Day 1 - Wednesday, December 14: Ultimate Abu Dhabi Experience

Round trip business flights on Etihad

Two-night stay at Hilton Yas Island

Entry to two theme parks of winner’s choosing

Day 2 - Thursday, December 15: Resorts World Vegas Trip

Two-night stay at Resorts World

Spa treatment and tickets to a show

Dinner at Carversteak

Ride along at the Las Vegas Speedway, courtesy of Toyo Tires

Day 3 – Friday, December 16: MotoGP – Circuit of the Americas

Two-night stay at local hotel

Full paddock access

Hospitality in MotoGP VIP Village (Saturday and Sunday)

Merch and meet and greet

Hot lap in BMW course car (Sat)

Grid access before event (Moto2, Moto3, MotoGP)

Day 4 – Saturday, December 17: Luke Combs Experience

Two (2) tickets to Luke Combs April 15 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Two (2) meet and greet passes to meet Luke Combs

Day 5 – Sunday, December 18: Up All Night Bundle

Year supply of Monster

Year supply of Bodyarmor

New gaming console

Newest EA sports game package

Day 6 – Monday, December 19: Meta Quest Pro VR Headset

One (1) Meta Quest Pro Virtual Reality Headset

Day 7 – Tuesday, December 20: NYC Trip