UFC and Cure 4 The Kids Launch Online 50/50 Raffle

LAS VEGAS, NV. – UFC® today announced a charitable partnership with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to launch its first-ever statewide online 50/50 raffle campaign beginning Thursday, September 10, and running through Wednesday, September 30.



Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older who are located in Nevada at the time of purchase may buy raffle tickets online via UFC.Bump5050.com. All net proceeds will benefit the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer treatment center and facility for pediatric catastrophic disease. The Nevada Gaming Board recently approved online raffles as a new way to raise funds and awareness for charitable organizations throughout the state.



This collaboration, a first between UFC and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, is way to recognize September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. UFC and Cure 4 The Kids will help increase the overall awareness of the digital 50/50 raffle by promoting the initiative to UFC fans, supporters, and brand ambassadors of Nevada.



The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is a Nevada-based non-profit organization that is a community leader in the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other catastrophic childhood disease. Cure 4 The Kids hosts more than 22,000 patients annually, with 90% of all funds raised going directly to patient care.



Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold until Wednesday, September 30. Online sales will close at 11:59 p.m. PT, with the winning ticket number scheduled to be announced on Thursday, October 1, at approximately 10 a.m. PT. Purchasers must be 18 years or older to play.



Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices:

5 for $10

20 for $20

80 for $40

300 for $100

The winner of the raffle will receive 50 percent of the total 50/50 ticket sales, while the remaining 50 percent will go to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Once the winning ticket number has been announced and posted at both Cure 4 The Kids and UFC.Bump5050.com, the winner must contact the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to claim their prize by 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 31, 2020.



A winning ticket may be redeemed in person at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation office, located at One Breakthrough Way, Las Vegas, Nevada 89135, or via email at kiglesias@cure4thekids.org within 30 days from the date of the drawing. Winner must present the winning ticket, photo ID, and complete applicable tax information to claim the prize. Once confirmed, the winner will receive a check within 45 business days from the date the prize is claimed.



If the prize is not claimed within the allotted time frame, the remaining net proceeds will go to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.



“I could not be more thrilled to have UFC, one of the world’s most iconic brands, and a business that has deep roots in Las Vegas, support the pediatric treatment and research l services we offer this community,” said Annette Logan-Parker, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “So many local companies are now understanding that we never turn a child away from treatment for financial reasons, so any financial support they provide to us stays in Nevada to helps Nevada’s children.”



For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit UFC.Bump5050.com.