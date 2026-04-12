UFC And Crypto.Com Team Up For Historic White House Event, UFC Freedom 250 - Co-Presented By Crypto.Com

As co-presenting partner of the historic event, as well as to celebrate its own 10-year anniversary, Crypto.com will create a $1 million bonus pool to be awarded to selected fighters on the UFC FREEDOM 250 card that will be paid out in CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem. Based on exchange rates as of Friday, April 10, one million USD is approximately 14.4 million CRO.

The CRO bonus will be in addition to the traditional Fight of the Night and Performance bonuses awarded to athletes by UFC President and CEO Dana White following the event. Details regarding how fighters can achieve the CRO bonus will be announced at a later date.

“This is the most historic sporting event in history, and it’s a night where every single fight has the potential to be Fight of the Night,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Crypto.com is giving fighters the biggest bonus in UFC history, with $1 million on the line. The world will be watching on June 14.”

“I can think of no better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Crypto.com than by making history at the White House,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “We are humbled to join our long-standing partners at the UFC and serve as co-presenting partner of Freedom 250 - an event that transcends sport. As a pillar of our partnership, we’re proud to support the world’s best Mixed Martial Artists with an opportunity to win the largest prize in UFC history."

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of the Cronos ecosystem, a decentralized, open-source blockchain protocol. Crypto.com has incorporated the CRO token into various offerings and rewards provided to the Crypto.com userbase.

The UFC FREEDOM 250 bonuses are yet another innovative collaboration in the groundbreaking partnership between UFC and Crypto.com. The relationship began in 2021 when Crypto.com was named UFC’s first-ever Official Fight Kit Partner.

UFC FREEDOM 250 will feature some of UFC’s biggest stars. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Ilia Topuria will take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, while the co-main event pits former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempting to win a UFC title in an unprecedented third weight class against Ciryl Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC FREEDOM 250 - Co-Presented by Crypto.com will be exclusively distributed by Paramount+ in the United States.