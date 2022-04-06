UFC And Crypto.com Team Up To Create Bitcoin Fight Night Bonuses For New “Fan Bonus Of The Night”

The Fan Bonus of the Night will be in addition to the traditional Fight of the Night and Performance bonuses awarded to UFC athletes by UFC President Dana White following each UFC event.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will be introduced at UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE, which will take place this Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” said UFC President Dana White. “They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”

"Central to our partnership with UFC is creating the most unique and compelling ways for fans to connect with the sport and their favorite athletes," said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com. "We are thrilled for this next step in our partnership with UFC and excited to build even more innovative and engaging experiences as our partnership continues."

During each UFC Pay-Per-View, voting for the Fan Bonus of the Night will take place on Crypto.com/FanBonus and will be open to all users globally. Each fan will get three votes per Pay-Per-View and can vote for two fighters within each bout. Voting will open at the start of the Pay-Per-View prelims and will end one hour after the conclusion of the event.