UFC AND CONCEPT LABS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO PUBLISH UFC STRIKE, A DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES GAMING EXPERIENCE

International Fight Week
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Concept Labs, a next-generation fan-first entertainment company, today announced a multi-year partnership to publish UFC Strike, the innovative digital collectible experience that gives MMA fans the opportunity to own the most epic, talked-about fight moments in the history of UFC. To expand on their partnership, UFC Strike is proud to be the presenting partner of UFC’s 30th Anniversary and recently announced Matchmaker Sweepstakes, in which one lucky fan will meet with UFC President Dana White to pitch their dream matchup.
UFC STRIKE – A UNIQUE DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE EXPERIENCE
Since launching in 2022, UFC Strike has become a hub for fight fans to connect and share their passion for the world’s leading combat sport. UFC Strike Digital Collectibles, originally launched by Web3 Pioneers Dapper Labs, feature video moments that capture incredible finishes and amazing displays of striking and grappling from the biggest stars in UFC, past and present. UFC Strike Moments transport fans to the heart of the action through riveting video footage, immersive audio, and authentic crowd reactions, immortalizing unforgettable moments in UFC history. The popularity of UFC Strike continues to soar, with over 100,000 fans already acquiring these digital collectibles, which have sold out within hours of release.
UFC Strike also offers a premium UFC fan experience known as the Champion Club, which provides members who hold coveted UFC Strike Champion Moments with special privileges and premium benefits. Champion Club gives fans access to exclusive VIP lounges at electrifying UFC fights, where members get the rare and unforgettable opportunities to meet with the biggest stars in UFC. Champion Club is just the beginning, as Concept Labs plans to further expand the fan experience both digitally and physically to UFC’s 700+ million fans worldwide.
CONCEPT LABS: UFC STRIKE GAME ANNOUNCEMENT
Building on their promise of engaging fans with digital ownership, Concept Labs will be releasing the first UFC Strike game, UFC Strike: Fight Camp, which will be a mobile-first, roster management game that will be compatible with the UFC Strike digital collectibles. "We are excited to expand our partnership with UFC and introduce an array of innovative games and offerings that will further engage and delight the passionate UFC fanbase," stated James Zhang, CEO of Concept Labs. "As the presenting sponsor of the 30-year anniversary of UFC and as exclusive licensees of digital and video collectibles, we take pride in building upon the tremendous success of UFC Strike and bringing its unforgettable moments to life on the Flow blockchain." UFC Strike: Fight Camp is set to launch in Q4 of this year.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Concept Labs as our new development and publishing partner for UFC Strike,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “Concept Labs is widely recognized as a leader in digital entertainment and the gaming industry, and we’re looking forward to working with them as they build on the trailblazing work Dapper Labs started to enhance the digital collectible experience for UFC fans.”
Concept Labs will be activating during International Fight Week and UFC X as well as hosting a Champion Club VIP Lounge at the highly anticipated UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI V. RODRIGUEZ, which takes place Saturday, July 8, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
