UFC AND CONCEPT LABS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO PUBLISH UFC STRIKE, A DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES GAMING EXPERIENCE

CONCEPT LABS: UFC STRIKE GAME ANNOUNCEMENT

Building on their promise of engaging fans with digital ownership, Concept Labs will be releasing the first UFC Strike game, UFC Strike: Fight Camp, which will be a mobile-first, roster management game that will be compatible with the UFC Strike digital collectibles. "We are excited to expand our partnership with UFC and introduce an array of innovative games and offerings that will further engage and delight the passionate UFC fanbase," stated James Zhang, CEO of Concept Labs. "As the presenting sponsor of the 30-year anniversary of UFC and as exclusive licensees of digital and video collectibles, we take pride in building upon the tremendous success of UFC Strike and bringing its unforgettable moments to life on the Flow blockchain." UFC Strike: Fight Camp is set to launch in Q4 of this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Concept Labs as our new development and publishing partner for UFC Strike,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “Concept Labs is widely recognized as a leader in digital entertainment and the gaming industry, and we’re looking forward to working with them as they build on the trailblazing work Dapper Labs started to enhance the digital collectible experience for UFC fans.”

Concept Labs will be activating during International Fight Week and UFC X as well as hosting a Champion Club VIP Lounge at the highly anticipated UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI V. RODRIGUEZ, which takes place Saturday, July 8, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the latest information on UFC Strike, including updates on new releases, please visit: ufcstrike.com.