UFC and CLEAR Partner for Safer Fan Experience at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR that securely connects a user’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information to help reduce public health risk.

Ticket holders will be able to use Health Pass to connect their identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance, creating a seamless and expedited entry into VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for those who are issued a green notification on their Health Pass app. Learn More Here.

Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund.

Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Learn More Here.

To ensure an expedited entry into the event, ticket holders are encouraged to download Health Pass in advance and complete the questionnaire before arriving at the arena.