UFC and CLEAR Partner for Safer Fan Experience at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Today, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and CLEAR announced a partnership to utilize CLEAR’s Health Pass to more safely welcome fans back at UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, April 24.
The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since last year.
Tickets for UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 sold out within hours of being made available last month. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected.
Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR that securely connects a user’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information to help reduce public health risk.
Ticket holders will be able to use Health Pass to connect their identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance, creating a seamless and expedited entry into VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for those who are issued a green notification on their Health Pass app. Learn More Here.
Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund.
Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Learn More Here.
To ensure an expedited entry into the event, ticket holders are encouraged to download Health Pass in advance and complete the questionnaire before arriving at the arena.
UFC® 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will be held in accordance with all health and safety protocols of the City of Jacksonville. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event. Through a partnership with O2 Industries, a leading manufacturer of reusable respirators, UFC will provide face masks to all ticket holders upon entry.
More than 60 organizations across the country use Health Pass to create safer environments, including teams across all major sports leagues, the state of Hawaii, and many more. Health Pass builds upon CLEAR’s history of creating frictionless experiences in sports, including innovative pilots for touchless ticketing, biometric payments and age validation. Learn More Here.
How It Works: Using Health Pass
- Download and Enroll at Home: Fans download the free CLEAR app directly from CLEAR (or from the App store for iOS devices or Google Play store for Android devices) and open the Health Pass feature, select their event, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie. Learn More Here.
- Confidential Health Questionnaire: Verified ticket holders will then be presented with a brief series of health-related questions designed to reveal if they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
- Touchless Access: Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app.
- Privacy First: With CLEAR, you are always in control of your information. The venue only receives confirmation a fan has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal — and never has access to an individual’s private health details.
