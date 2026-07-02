UFC and Citi Developers Launch Strategic Multi-Year Marketing Partnership Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

As part of the collaboration, Citi Developers will receive category exclusivity within the luxury real estate sector for EMEA and benefit from a significant presence across UFC events in North America, Latin America, Europe, and all Middle East events, alongside integrated visibility across UFC’s digital platforms, content initiatives, and fan engagement activations.

The partnership has already commenced with an international marketing campaign designed to maximize visibility across key markets while strengthening the global presence of both brands.

The strategic alliance brings together two globally recognized organizations united by a shared commitment to excellence, performance, innovation, wellness, and the pursuit of human potential. The collaboration reflects a growing convergence between luxury living, longevity, recovery, and high-performance lifestyles.

Citi Developers is a UAE-based luxury real estate developer dedicated to creating exceptional residential and lifestyle destinations inspired by the principles of neo-luxury. By blending timeless design, wellness, creativity, and innovation, the company enhances the way people experience their homes and communities. Among its flagship projects is the world's first integrative wellness resort AMRA, located within the pristine Blue Carbon Zone of Umm Al Quwain, setting a new benchmark for wellness-focused living in the region.

Together, UFC and Citi Developers will develop unique initiatives and storytelling campaigns that celebrate ambition, resilience, well-being, and the pursuit of excellence both inside and outside the Octagon.

Nicholas Smith, TKO Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Head of International, commented, "The Middle East is an important market for UFC, with multiple events across the region each year and a fan base that continues to grow. Having partners like Citi Developers who are headquartered in the UAE will help us build on that growth and expand our reach even further. We look forward to working with them to create great moments for fans across the entire EMEA region."

Zoraiz Malik, CEO at Citi Developers, commented “At Citi Developers, we believe luxury today is defined by well-being and meaningful connections. Our partnership with UFC reflects a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and ambition, while connecting us with audiences who value these principles. As we continue creating exceptional communities and lifestyles, wellness and longevity remain central to our vision. UFC represents the highest standards of discipline, resilience, and human performance—values that closely align with our mission to develop communities that inspire healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives.”