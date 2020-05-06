UFC AND CHILIZ ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 : Chiliz ($CHZ: Binance), a leading fintech company in the sports space specialising in blockchain-based fan engagement together with UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, have announced an exclusive global partnership.

Chiliz offers blockchain-based fan engagement solutions for the sports & entertainment industry through their fan voting & rewards app Socios.com, which aims to create a closer connection between fans, their favourite teams, and their favourite athletes.

Socios.com has partnered with major soccer clubs including FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, AS Roma, CA Independiente and esports giants OG to produce club-branded digital assets known as Fan Tokens. Using Chiliz $CHZ, the cryptocurrency that powers Socios.com, Fan Tokens can be bought and sold via the app's Marketplace or via the world's first cryptocurrency exchange for sports & entertainment, Chiliz.net. Fan Tokens give the owner the right to vote in club-designated polls and earn once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In the short term, the partnership will enable UFC to tap into a captive audience of enthusiastic sports fans from around the world, creating countless opportunities to grow their brand through promotional activity on the Socios.com platform.

The partnership will also enable UFC to capitalise on Chiliz fintech expertise in the sports space, creating further opportunities to grow the UFC brand and increase fan engagement through innovative blockchain, tech, and mobile app solutions.