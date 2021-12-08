UFC AND BOYS TOWN NEVADA LAUNCH ONLINE 50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE FOR UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER

Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older who are located in the state of Nevada at the time of purchase may buy raffle tickets online via UFC.Bump5050.com.

This collaboration with Boys Town Nevada, a longstanding charitable partner of UFC, is a way for UFC to give back to the local Las Vegas community during fight week.

Boys Town Nevada brings an innovative approach to child and family care to those in need in the Las Vegas area. The site's array of services includes family-based services, such as In-Home Family ServicesSM and Common Sense Parenting® classes, which help to prevent disruption in the home and facilitate reunification by ensuring families have the supports and skills they need to create and maintain a safe, stable environment for their children.

Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices:

5 for $10

20 for $20

80 for $40

300 for $100

Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold through the co-main event on the main card at UFC® 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER. Purchasers must be 18 years or older to play.

The winner of the raffle will receive 50 percent of the total 50/50 ticket sales, while the remaining 50 percent will go to Boys Town Nevada. Once the winning ticket number has been announced and posted at UFC.Bump5050.com, the winner must contact Nuria Forsyth via email at nuria@vipbargroups.com within 30 days from the date of the drawing.

Winner must present the winning ticket, photo ID, and complete applicable tax information to claim the prize. Once confirmed, the winner will receive a check within 30 days from the date the prize is claimed.

If the prize is not claimed by 5 p.m. PT on January 10, 2022, the remaining net proceeds will go to Boys Town Nevada. For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit UFC.Bump5050.com.

Since 2018, UFC has partnered with local charities to produce eight 50/50 raffles in Las Vegas. UFC’s 50/50 raffles in Las Vegas have collectively raised more than $550,000 with net proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada, Miracle Flights, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Opportunity Village, Three Square Foodbank, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Southern Nevada and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.