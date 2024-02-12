UFC And Black Rifle Coffee Company Announce Multi-Year Live Event Marketing Partnership

BRCC, America’s fastest-growing coffee company, will once again activate its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA, which takes place this Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center. The event will feature a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 5 ranked-contender Ilia Topuria, as well as a pivotal bantamweight clash featuring No. 2 ranked-contender Merab Dvalishvili taking on former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and No. 3-ranked Henry Cejudo.

This new agreement will entitle BRCC to be featured in every UFC event in the United States, receiving high-visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon at every UFC Pay-Per-View, as well as integrations in broadcast features throughout the Main Card of other select Pay-Per-Views.

In addition, for the first time in UFC history, UFC and BRCC will co-produce a Live Crowd Volume Meter to elevate the fan experience. The Black Rifle Coffee Crowd Meter will be implemented at every UFC arena show in the U.S. and will measure, in decibels, the volume of the crowd. The highest volume at each event will be recorded and posted on UFC social media platforms.

UFC and BRCC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 259 million users worldwide. The new partnership also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

This partnership builds on the relationship UFC and BRCC have forged over the years that has included, among other endeavors, support for military veterans. To commemorate Veterans Day last year, BRCC and UFC teamed up to raise awareness for HunterSeven Foundation, a nonprofit that leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population. As part of the activation, BRCC and UFC partnered to match $150,000 in public donations to HunterSeven Foundation to support services for veterans that prevent and detect cancer at its earliest stages through research, education, and accessible medical screenings.