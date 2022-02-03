UFC And bet365 Elevate And Extend Partnership

As part of the agreement, fans will be treated to top-class MMA content as UFC and bet365 reveal the launch of a new YouTube show entitled ‘One on One,’ hosted by UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko. Sanko brings her exceptional MMA insight as she sits down with some of the best MMA fighters in the world. The show will include behind the scenes action as well as fight previews, reviews, and feature-based content.

In addition to this bespoke content, bet365 will also be placed in front of UFC's fanbase as it features in select UFC digital content distributed across the promotion's social media platforms. This includes fan favourite series 'If you don't know, now you know,' hosted by UFC President Dana White.

"After such a successful 2021 with bet365, we’re looking forward to expanding our partnership to include the creation of new digital content for our fans this year," said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships at UFC. "This is the continuation of what we believe will be a long relationship with bet365."

A bet365 spokesperson commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with UFC in a year that sees the organisation return to the UK with live events. We are looking forward to giving Laura Sanko an additional platform to engage with the UFC fan base and show her technical insight and analysis."

The agreement also includes visibility for the sports betting organisation on UFC FIGHT PASS, the leading digital subscription service for combat sports, as it becomes the presenting partner of the Cage Warriors playlist on UFC FIGHT PASS. bet365 branding will also have visibility within the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC events.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the bet365 ‘One on One’ YouTube channel to hear announcements regarding the chance to win tickets to UFC London and other UFC giveaways.