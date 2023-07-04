UFC AND bet365 ANNOUNCE RENEWAL OF EXCLUSIVE SPORTSBOOK PARTNERSHIP FOR THE UK & IRELAND

The renewed partnership comes with exciting updates to enhance the betting experience, including a ‘Bet Builder’ that allows fans to create the bet they want by selecting from multiple markets for the same bout, which can then be combined into one single bet. IMG ARENA, a leading sports data and technology supplier for the betting, media and performance sectors and official partner of UFC, will also be providing a variety of features to the bet365 app and website, including UFC’s official data feed and in-screen live streaming of UFC bouts, to enhance the betting experience of all UFC events for bet365 customers.

bet365 will also continue with the dedicated YouTube channel, ‘One on One,’ where UFC commentator Laura Sanko presents exclusive previews, analysis, and demonstrations of MMA techniques and holds that fans can enjoy. (Click here to watch the latest videos.) There is also regular additional content within the MMA section of the bet365 Sports & Betting News website.

The announcement of UFC’s renewal with bet365 comes ahead of UFC’s return to London on July 22 at The O2 arena, which will feature bet365 event branding as Brit Tom Aspinall makes his comeback in a heavyweight battle against Marcin Tybura. bet365 will also continue as the presenting partner of the Cage Warriors playlist on UFC FIGHT PASS and the incredibly popular series on UFC President Dana White’s social channels If You Don’t Know, Now You Know.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with UFC for a third consecutive year,’’ said a spokesperson from bet365. ‘’2023 will be our biggest and most exciting year yet for our customers, with the launch of two new enhancements to our UFC betting experience. From UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs RODRIGUEZ this weekend, our customers will be able to bet on UFC via our market-leading Bet Builder product, and existing customers will also be offered live streaming for UFC events as an in-app feature.’’

Nicholas Smith, UFC Vice President of Global Partnerships added, “bet365 have been such a great partner over the years. Not only are they invested in growing the sport of MMA by creating bespoke and educational content, but they share UFC’s vision of innovation and creativity to deliver fans and customers the best experience possible. We look forward to growing and expanding this partnership for years to come.”