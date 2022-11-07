UFC AND BATTLE MOTORS EXPAND MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

The new agreement builds upon the relationship UFC andoriginally forged in 2021 when the EV company became an inaugural sponsor of UFC in two distinct categories within the U.S. market, including the Light Heavyweight Division of UFC. Under the terms of the new agreement, Battle Motors will become UFC’s first-ever, a designation that establishes a new sponsorship category and offers co-branded opportunities within premier UFC assets.

“We’re proud that our partnership with Battle Motors continues to evolve,” said Paul Asencio, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, UFC. “Like UFC, Battle Motors is an American success story driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, and we want to continue to help them reach greater heights through the power of the UFC brand.”

“Battle Motor’s truck customers and workers are the toughest of the tough in the US workforce. We are in the streets and in the factories, working with steel on concrete. The UFC® brand resonates very strongly with our family!,” said Battle Motors CEO, Mike Patterson.

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

As an Official Partner of UFC, Battle Motors branding will be integrated into some of UFC’s biggest events of the year, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, and will be highlighted within broadcast features and receive prominent placement inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. UFC and Battle Motors will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms, which reach nearly 200 million followers worldwide.

Most notably, Battle Motors will be the presenting sponsor of the UFC-produced custom social series Hits Like A Truck, which features classic UFC fights with legendary finishes. Battle Motors will also serve as presenting sponsor of select content on UFC’s YouTube series UFC Free Fights, which features past fights of UFC legends and previous fights from athletes competing on upcoming cards.

Battle Motors will activate around the highly anticipated UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA, which takes place this Saturday, November 12, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.