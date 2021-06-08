UFC And Arizona Coyotes Foundation Launch Online 50/50 Raffle For UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation is the charitable arm of the team, with the mission of enhancing the quality of life throughout Arizona communities by supporting local charities that promote healthcare, education, economic empowerment, cultural arts and sports-related programs for children and service men and women.

Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices:

5 for $10

23 for $20

49 for $40

150 for $100

Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold through the second fight on the main card at UFC® 263: ADESANYA vs. VETTORI 2. Sales will close at 10:30 p.m. MT, with the winning ticket number scheduled to be announced at approximately 11 p.m. MT. Purchasers must be 18 years or older to play.

The winner of the raffle will receive 50 percent of the total 50/50 ticket sales, while the remaining 50 percent will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. Once the winning ticket number has been announced and posted at Coyotes.Bump5050.com, the winner must contact the Arizona Coyotes Foundation to claim their prize by 5 p.m. MT on July 26, 2021.

A winning ticket may be redeemed in person at Gila River Arena by going to the Guest Relations Kiosk of the arena or by contacting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation via email at info@arizonacoyotesfoundation.com within 30 days from the date of the drawing. Winner must present the winning ticket, photo ID, and complete applicable tax information to claim the prize. Once confirmed, the winner will receive a check within 30 business days from the date the prize is claimed.

If the prize is not claimed within the allotted time frame, the remaining net proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit Coyotes.Bump5050.com.