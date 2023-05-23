UFC And Aniah's Heart Foundation Host Youth Self-Defense Seminar With Girls Empowerment Middle School

The two-hour seminar comprised 65 students representing grades 6 – 8, teaching the foundational elements of self-defense, best safety practices and how to be more aware of their surroundings. Hosted at the UFC FIT Centennial location, UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack and former UFC athlete Scott Jorgensen also joined the event.

Founded in 2020 by Angela and Walt Harris after the tragic loss of their daughter, Aniah, the Aniah’s Heart Foundation aims to increase safety education to prevent kidnapping and to support families that are searching for a loved one.

“We are proud to partner with UFC and host today’s youth self-defense seminar with Girls Empowerment Middle School,” said Angela Harris. “The 6 – 8 grade age group is the perfect range to begin teaching young females the importance of self-defense and knowing their surroundings. We want to help prevent abductions and hopefully we’ve made an impact on these young women today.”