A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC And Anheuser-Busch Announce Multiyear Partnership

Bud Light Returns as the Official Beer of UFC in the U.S. Partnership Extends Worldwide as AB InBev Becomes “Official Global Beer Partner of UFC”
Oct. 24, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with Anheuser-Busch, one of America's most iconic companies and the undisputed leader of the U.S. beer industry, today announced a new multiyear marketing partnership. Effective January 1, 2024, the brewer will become the exclusive “Official Beer Partner of UFC.”  With this sponsorship, in the U.S., Bud Light will bring easy enjoyment to 21+ fans with 360-degree programming, including custom social and digital content, broadcast integration, on-site presence, and more.   

UFC CEO Dana White said, “Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than fifteen years ago.  I’m proud to announce we are back in business together.  There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch, said, “Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have always been on the cutting edge of iconic sporting moments that fans remember forever, and reuniting with UFC is a continuation of this industry leading legacy. As one of the largest and longest standing sport sponsors, we are excited to work with UFC to celebrate our passionate fans while always making a positive impact in communities across America.”

Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer, AB InBev, said, “As leaders of our category, we are focused on new opportunities to connect with consumers in new occasions. UFC has become an undeniable force in the sports industry, and that’s why we’re so excited to partner with them and continue to amplify this sport around the world. We will be creating new and exciting brand experiences for UFC fans.”

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer and global parent company of Anheuser-Busch, will be UFC’s Official Global Beer Partner and will receive a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, ranging from live events, including broadcast features and in-arena promotion, to original content distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, AB InBev will have meaningful brand visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 900 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Among the more notable integrations, in the U.S. Bud Light will receive prominent branding inside the most recognizable setting in all of sports, the world-famous Octagon®, at every UFC event including all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series, and ROAD TO UFC, a win-and-advance tournament for Asia's top MMA prospects.

Bud Light will also be integrated into custom broadcast features in all U.S. UFC Pay-Per-Views, with their popular “Easy to Enjoy” and “Easy to Celebrate” fan campaigns highlighted in the segments.

In addition, UFC and Bud Light will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. Bud Light will also have a highly visible presence at popular UFC fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins, that help build anticipation for the main events.

The partnership will be truly global for UFC fans all across the world.  In international markets, Budweiser and select local AB InBev brands will activate the sponsorship across events and marketing.    

A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 180 event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 15, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 180 event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 15, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The partnership will be truly global for UFC fans all across the world.  In international markets, Budweiser and select local AB InBev brands will activate the sponsorship across events and marketing.    

