UFC And Anheuser-Busch Announce Multiyear Partnership

Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer, AB InBev, said, “As leaders of our category, we are focused on new opportunities to connect with consumers in new occasions. UFC has become an undeniable force in the sports industry, and that’s why we’re so excited to partner with them and continue to amplify this sport around the world. We will be creating new and exciting brand experiences for UFC fans.”

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer and global parent company of Anheuser-Busch, will be UFC’s Official Global Beer Partner and will receive a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, ranging from live events, including broadcast features and in-arena promotion, to original content distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, AB InBev will have meaningful brand visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 900 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Among the more notable integrations, in the U.S. Bud Light will receive prominent branding inside the most recognizable setting in all of sports, the world-famous Octagon®, at every UFC event including all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series, and ROAD TO UFC, a win-and-advance tournament for Asia's top MMA prospects.

Bud Light will also be integrated into custom broadcast features in all U.S. UFC Pay-Per-Views, with their popular “Easy to Enjoy” and “Easy to Celebrate” fan campaigns highlighted in the segments.

In addition, UFC and Bud Light will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. Bud Light will also have a highly visible presence at popular UFC fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins, that help build anticipation for the main events.

The partnership will be truly global for UFC fans all across the world. In international markets, Budweiser and select local AB InBev brands will activate the sponsorship across events and marketing.

To learn more about Bud Light’s partnership with the UFC, follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.