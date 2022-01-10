 Skip to main content
UFC And American Red Cross Raise Awareness For Critical Blood Needs

By Brian Smith • Jan. 10, 2022

Las Vegas – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and the American Red Cross today announced their national partnership during National Blood Donor Month in January 2022, to raise awareness for the critical need of blood donations of all types – especially type O.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCross.org/UFC, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

“The American Red Cross is thrilled to partner with UFC for a national blood donor month,” said Executive Director Rachel Flanigan. “We are grateful that they have recognized the constant need for blood and are supporting our community with their generosity. As an international organization, they understand the need for diverse and rare bloods, and are helping the Red Cross communicate this need to their fans.”

Start 2022 off with a Generous Act

In the United States, someone is in need of blood every two seconds, on average. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. Having enough type O blood on the shelves is important for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and the blood type emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

UFC and the Red Cross have a history of working together on both the local and national levels to help raise awareness for patients to collect thousands of lifesaving blood donations. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass® online. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCross.org/RapidPass or us the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

For more information, please visit RedCross.org/UFC.

