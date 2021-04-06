UFC and American Gaming Association Partner on Responsible Gaming Campaign

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has joined the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote responsible sports betting as the newest partner in its Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign.

To highlight its support for the campaign, UFC will use its own in-venue, digital and broadcast assets to promote co-branded marketing materials with UFC themes to encourage responsible sports betting.

“We have the most passionate, die-hard fans of any sport and they love to bet on UFC, but it’s important they do it responsibly,” said UFC President Dana White. “We’re proud to work with the AGA and get behind this campaign to encourage our fans to make smart decisions and promote responsible gaming.”