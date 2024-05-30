UFC And Aires Tech Announce Multi-Year Global Marketing Partnership

A first-time Official Partner of UFC, Aires Tech will receive prominent placement within the broadcasts of all UFC’s monthly Pay Per Views, recognized throughout the sport as the biggest events in mixed martial arts, providing Aires Tech with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Aires Tech is dedicated to bridging the gap between technology and wellness. Aires Tech’s mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions that protect against electromagnetic radiation without disrupting everyday use of technology. Aires Tech products stand out in the EMF protection market, characterized by their scientific ingenuity and practical application.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aires Tech as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. “Aires aligns well with our brand in several respects, including their focus on innovation and being a first mover in their industry. Their emphasis on technology to promote health and wellness is a message we’re proud to support and share with our athletes and fans around the world.”

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: “I am delighted to announce this transformative partnership with UFC, an organization renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence in sports entertainment. UFC’s vision of pushing boundaries and achieving peak performance aligns perfectly with Aires’ mission to offer cutting-edge EMF neutralizing and Bio-Frequency Modulation technology that both protects and enhances health and wellness. Partnering with UFC allows us to align with a global entity that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation. This collaboration not only amplifies our global reach but also connects us with UFC’s dedicated audience, who value peak performance and personal well-being.

“This significant deal underscores our strategic partnership with WME to build Aires into a household brand. UFC, known as a disruptor in major sports, has seen rapid and ongoing growth. With 40% of its following being millennials, this demographic aligns closely with Aires’ target consumers. UFC’s performance-focused fans, who are keen on personal health optimization, find a natural fit with our Bio-Frequency Modulation technology.

“Moreover, this partnership matches Aires’ regional strongholds in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia. With UFC’s growing global viewership, this collaboration allows us to expand our presence internationally. Together, we aim to empower individuals by combining UFC's dynamic, performance-driven ethos with Aires’ commitment to safeguarding and enhancing health in an increasingly connected world, marking a significant step in our journey to become a global leader."

The agreement was negotiated by WME Sports as part of its wide-ranging partnership with Aires Tech to guide the company’s brand strategy across sports and entertainment.

Additional Aires Branded Integrations

In addition to Pay Per View broadcasts, Aires Tech will also be integrated into the pivotal UFC Live Weigh-In Show, UFC’s studio show shot on location during the Official Weigh-Ins of Pay Per View events and live streamed on YouTube to a global audience of more than 18 million followers. The show, which features live commentary, athlete interviews, and special guest appearances, captures the crucial moments when fighters step on the official scale to record their weight for their scheduled bout. Aires Tech will be highlighted within a custom segment entitled “Defensive Strategies,” in which the hosts will analyze the defensive tactics certain UFC athletes must implement to secure wins in their respective bouts.

UFC and Aires Tech will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach approximately 260 million users worldwide. Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving Aires Tech brand awareness through a variety of activations that may include in-arena promotions, viewer sweepstakes, and a significant on-site presence at select UFC Fan Experiences, including the biggest of the year, UFC X in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

This partnership with UFC builds on Aires Tech support for world-class athletes who want to safeguard themselves from excessive electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Earlier this year, Aires Tech partnered with UFC Women’s Flyweight Maycee “The Future” Barber to help spread the word about this increasingly crucial area of human health and her experience with Aires Tech products, which according to Barber, not only improved her physical well-being but also positively affected her mood.

Aires Tech will activate the partnership for the first time at UFC® 302: MAKHACHEV vs. POIRIER, which takes place this Saturday, June 1, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event will feature a stellar card, headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his title against No. 4 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 1 middleweight contender Sean Strickland square off with No. 7 ranked Paulo Costa.