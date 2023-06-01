UFC AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD EXPAND MARKETING PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

This season of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches.

AIR NATIONAL GUARD / TUF 31 BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

Under the expanded partnership, Air National Guard will become the first-ever Official Fight Kit Partner of The Ultimate Fighter, entitling Air National Guard to place their branding on the TUF fight kits as worn by the athletes in competition, as well as on fight kit apparel worn by the athletes and their corner coaches. In addition, Air National Guard will have prominent branding in and around the TUF Octagon®, including featured displays on the state-of-the-art outer LED decking and on the UFC Fight Clocks, UFC’s innovative LED time-keeping system.

The new agreement builds upon the relationship UFC and the Air National Guard originally formed in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Air National Guard and highlighting their branding across our most valuable assets, our live events and must-see programming like The Ultimate Fighter,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “UFC is a long-time supporter of the men and women of the U.S. military and reserve forces, and we’re proud to lend our platforms to help raise awareness for the incredible work they perform and the career opportunities they offer.”

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with UFC to bring awareness to the Air National Guard and the share the opportunities we have available to serve our country,” said Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, Air National Guard advisor to the Air Force Recruiting Service commander. “We share a mutual respect and commitment to excellence, and this partnership allows us to reach a broader audience and showcase the skills and abilities of our ANG Airmen."

ADDITIONAL BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

In addition to its significant branded exposure on TUF 31, Air National Guard will receive enhanced broadcast features and commercial inventory within all UFC Pay-Per-Views, including the Presenting Sponsorship of one Keys to Victory segment during the main card of each Pay Per View. Air National Guard will also receive prominent placement on the canvass of UFC’s world-famous Octagon during all U.S.-based Pay Per Views and Fight Nights. Air National Guard will also activate during International Fight Week in July, the annual celebration of all things UFC, with a special presentation at UFC X, the popular Fan Expo.

UFC and Air National Guard will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC’s popular social media channels and digital platforms, showcasing UFC athletes participating in official visits to U.S. Air Force bases and interacting with members of the Air National Guard.

In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid marketing opportunities to participating UFC athletes.

Episodes of TUF 31 will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+ every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of their ESPN network debut at 10 p.m. ET.