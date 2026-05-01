UFC AND ADJARABET ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP
May. 1, 2026
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a multiyear agreement with Adjarabet, an online sports betting company, in which Adjarabet will serve as Official Partner of UFC in the country of Georgia.
“UFC is excited to welcome Adjarabet to our roster of partners,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, TKO. “This relationship with Adjarabet is about elevating the fan experience by working together to create more excitement, more interaction, and more ways for fans to connect with UFC. We look forward to building on the incredible passion for MMA that exists across Georgia.”
Said Nino Gujabidze, PR Director of Adjarabet, "We are proud to announce that Adjarabet has become an official partner of UFC. As a steadfast supporter of Georgian sport, we are especially proud to reach this milestone at a time when our ambassadors—Merab Dvalishvili, Roman Dolidze, and Giga Chikadze—are making history on the global stage. Years ago, we were one of the first to champion UFC for the Georgian audience—one of the first to believe that this sport would find its true home in Georgia. Today, that journey reaches a new and important milestone as our commitment evolves into our first official partnership with UFC. This represents a powerful continuation of the support we have provided to the sport's growth. From standing by Georgia's biggest stars to growing alongside them, this marks the next major step on a path we have dedicated ourselves to from the very beginning."
As an official partner of UFC, Adjarabet will collaborate with UFC on social media content that includes co-branded content and other features to create fan engagement opportunities tied directly to the action.
To help bring the partnership to life, Adjarabet has teamed up with several Georgian UFC athletes who will serve as brand ambassadors, including former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, featherweight Giga Chikadze, and middleweight Roman Dolidze.