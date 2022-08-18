UFC And 4D Sight Introduce New Ad Technology To Insert Virtual Branding In The Octagon

4D Sight’s cloud based, computer vision technology enables sports leagues and broadcasters to seamlessly display static and dynamic brand images inside the field of play, without limitations on specific camera angles or location of the placement. In the case of UFC, 4D Sight’s technology was uniquely built to handle virtual ads in a dynamic and fast-moving environment, opening up new and limitless opportunities for integrated partnerships at the local level.

“UFC is a global brand that has become one of the most-sought–after marketing platforms in all of sports,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “4D Sight’s technology will now allow us to localize the brand exposure to meet the needs of our partners, while creating greater relevance and engagement locally with our viewers.”

“Currently, there’s a lot of tech out there to try to shoehorn in brands that want their logo digitally blown up on screen during a big sports event,” said Erhan Ciris, Founder and CEO of 4D Sight. “The issue is, the quality control isn’t there with constant things like glitching and screen-tear when anyone on screen happens to be in the vicinity of a logo. What we’ve really done is create a way to improve the viewer experience, by presenting branding opportunities that are native but non-intrusive for the viewer.”

“UFC tried and discovered we couldn’t use any of the traditional, mature technologies for digitally placing our partners’ logos in our broadcasts,” said Alon Cohen, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, UFC. “Those technologies are upstream and use sensors attached to cameras. For a variety of reasons, that wasn’t a workable solution for us. We needed a downstream solution - one that could place logos on the Octagon canvas using a broadcast-level solution. 4D Sight is the only platform that could provide that technology for us, and we’re proud to work with them to produce this first-of-its-kind deployment in IRL sport.”