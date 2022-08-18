 Skip to main content
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC And 4D Sight Introduce New Ad Technology To Insert Virtual Branding In The Octagon

New Initiative Offers UFC Flexibility to Further Localize Telecasts by Digitally Placing Sponsors’ Logos on the Octagon Canvas. 
Aug. 18, 2022

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and 4D Sight, a live video monetization platform built for gaming, creators and sports, today announced a pilot program to introduce new virtual ad tech aimed to localize broadcasts for viewers and sponsors.

This Saturday, August 20, during UFC 278: USMAN VS EDWARDS 2, UFC will implement 4D Sight’s technology to digitally insert sponsor branding on the canvas of the world-famous Octagon as seen on the UFC FIGHT PASS Spanish-language Latin America broadcast of the event.  The initiative will be tested with Stake.com, the world’s largest cryptocurrency gaming and sportsbook, and UFC’s Official Betting Partner in Latin America and Asia.  

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Prelims Air Live On ABC & ESPN!

Broadcasters and leagues looking for addressable solutions and hyper targeting specific regions during global broadcasts can utilize 4D Sight’s capabilities to virtually replace or create new branding at the local level. After supporting some of the largest esports leagues in the world, this will be the first time 4D Sight’s tech would be used in a major sports setting.

UFC And 4D Sight Bring Virtual Ad Tech To The Octagon
UFC And 4D Sight Bring Virtual Ad Tech To The Octagon
/

4D Sight’s cloud based, computer vision technology enables sports leagues and broadcasters to seamlessly display static and dynamic brand images inside the field of play, without limitations on specific camera angles or location of the placement. In the case of UFC, 4D Sight’s technology was uniquely built to handle virtual ads in a dynamic and fast-moving environment, opening up new and limitless opportunities for integrated partnerships at the local level.

“UFC is a global brand that has become one of the most-sought–after marketing platforms in all of sports,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships.  “4D Sight’s technology will now allow us to localize the brand exposure to meet the needs of our partners, while creating greater relevance and engagement locally with our viewers.”

“Currently, there’s a lot of tech out there to try to shoehorn in brands that want their logo digitally blown up on screen during a big sports event,” said Erhan Ciris, Founder and CEO of 4D Sight. “The issue is, the quality control isn’t there with constant things like glitching and screen-tear when anyone on screen happens to be in the vicinity of a logo.  What we’ve really done is create a way to improve the viewer experience, by presenting branding opportunities that are native but non-intrusive for the viewer.”

“UFC tried and discovered we couldn’t use any of the traditional, mature technologies for digitally placing our partners’ logos in our broadcasts,” said Alon Cohen, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, UFC.  “Those technologies are upstream and use sensors attached to cameras. For a variety of reasons, that wasn’t a workable solution for us.  We needed a downstream solution - one that could place logos on the Octagon canvas using a broadcast-level solution. 4D Sight is the only platform that could provide that technology for us, and we’re proud to work with them to produce this first-of-its-kind deployment in IRL sport.”

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From The Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT Live On ABC & ESPN, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 278
:
Sayif Sayud on UFC Breakdown
Fight Coverage

UFC Breakdown | UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2

UFC'S Brendan Fitzgerald and Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud take an in-depth look at the UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards on Saturday.

Watch the Video
Kamaru Usman
Athletes

State Of The Welterweight Division | August 2022

Get A Good Understanding Of The State Of The UFC Welterweight Division Ahead Of Champion Kamaru Usman's Next Title Defense Attempt Against Leon Edwards At UFC 278

Watch the Video
UFC President Dana White
Special Feature

Dana White | The UFC vs The Media

UFC President Dana White Answers The Critics Who Said He Couldn't Keep The Company Moving Forward During The Global Pandemic

Watch the Video
: