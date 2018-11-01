UFC Adelaide Official Weigh-In Results

The fighters from UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa step on the scale one last time before the big event
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 30, 2018
Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa will headline the FS1 main card that gets underway on Saturday, December 1 at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim fights will air exclusively on FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get two exclusive bonus prelims that kick off the evening at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.
Below are the official weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa.
FS1 MAIN CARD AT 10PM/7PM ETPT
Junior Dos Santos (255) vs Tai Tuivasa (262)
Mauricio Rua (206) vs Tyson Pedro (205)
Mark Hunt (264) vs Justin Willis (263.5)
Jake Matthews (171) vs Tony Martin (171)
Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs Sodiq Yusuff (145)
Jim Crute (205) vs Paul Craig (206)
FS1 PRELIMS AT 8PM/5PM ETPT
Yushin Okami (170) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (170)
Wilson Reis (125.5) vs. Ben Nguyen (125.5)
Keita Nakmura (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)
Elias Garcia (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (126)
UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS AT 6:30PM/3:30PM ETPT