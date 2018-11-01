UFC Adelaide – Fight by Fight

MAURICIO RUA VS. TYSON PEDRO

In a light heavyweight matchup, former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua looks to rebound from a loss in his last fight as he takes on Australian prospect Tyson Pedro in his own backyard. Rua was on a career resurgence until he ran into Anthony Smith in his last fight and there's little doubt the Brazilian legend wants to wash the bad taste of that defeat from his mouth. Pedro is in a similar situation after bouncing back and forth between wins and losses in his last four fights, including a heartbreaking defeat to Ovince Saint Preux his last time out. With redemption on the line, expect “Shogun” and Pedro to pull out all the stops to get the job done in this one.

JAKE MATTHEWS VS. TONY MARTIN

Both Jake Matthews and Tony Martin have found new life in the welterweight division with five consecutive wins between them. Matthews has been a mainstay on many of the UFC cards in Australia and he pulled off a Fight of the Night showing in his last fight there in early 2018. Martin has looked better than ever while competing at 170 pounds, and he's still improving while working alongside the coaches at American Top Team in Florida. This could be a statement victory for whoever comes out on top, as Matthews and Martin both look to make waves in the welterweight division.