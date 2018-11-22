UFC Action Is Coming To SuperSport In 2019

With over 40 live events a year and 100 hours of magazine programming, fans across the continent will see the world’s best mixed martial artists regularly appearing on their screens.

Household names such as former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg are popular staples of UFC, but beyond them are a host of up and coming world-class athletes, including South African Don Madge who made his UFC lightweight debut in October this year with an explosive knockout of fellow lightweight Te Edwards.

“We’re pumped to start broadcasts in January,” said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport. “UFC consistently delivers high-octane action and cuts across all demographics. It’s a modern sport that understands the need to entertain, which is perfect for SuperSport and an evolving consumer market.”

“We have such a strong roster of talented mixed martial artists coming through from across Africa that it is the perfect time for UFC to begin an exciting new relationship with SuperSport,” commented David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President International and Content. “The team at SuperSport are committed to building UFC and we are looking forward to working closely with them in market to achieve our combined goals.”

Celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year, UFC has proven a phenomenon since its humble beginnings in the 1990s, securing a place in popular culture due to its high-profile athletes and compelling fights.

UFC will be broadcast on DStv’s Premium package across sub-Saharan Africa.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2018, UFC boasts more than 284 million fans worldwide and has produced over 440 events in 22 countries since its inception in 1993. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories to 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About SuperSport

SuperSport is Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, producing and broadcasting local and international sport for GOtv and DStv pay broadcast customers across sub-Saharan Africa. SuperSport provides a mix of 35 channels, offering a wide selection of the best local and international sport action across a multitude of disciplines. Now available on DStv and GOtv as well as on SuperSport.com and DStv now in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.