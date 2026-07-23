Main Card Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

The card also features highly anticipated prospects Islam Dulatov, who returns for his sophomore UFC appearance after scoring a first-round knockout last year, and fan favorite Magomed Zaynukov, who makes his UFC debut after earning a contract on the latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

How To Watch UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Preview each of the main card matchups below before the action kicks off.

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card Results:

Additional Coverage: Prelim Results