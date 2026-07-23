Main Card Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On July 25, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jul. 23, 2026
Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev returns to action for the first time since losing his title to Alex Pereira last October when he faces Bogdan Guskov, who steps in on less than two weeks' notice after an injury forced Khalil Rountree Jr. out of Saturday's main event.
The card also features highly anticipated prospects Islam Dulatov, who returns for his sophomore UFC appearance after scoring a first-round knockout last year, and fan favorite Magomed Zaynukov, who makes his UFC debut after earning a contract on the latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Preview each of the main card matchups below before the action kicks off.
Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to get right back into the title picture against No. 9 ranked Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1, fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan) who enters Saturday's main event with a 100 percent finish rate.
Steve Erceg vs Ramazan Temirov
Former flyweight title challenger and No. 10 ranked contender Steve Erceg (14-4, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) hunts his second win of the year against Ramazan Temirov (19-3, fighting out of Karshi, Uzbekistan)
Islam Dulatov vs Wellington Turman
Dana White's Contender Series standout Islam Dulatov (12-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) is back in action after a year-long layoff to take on Wellington Turman (18-8, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil), who make his first Octagon appearance since 2023.
Magomed Zaynukov vs Damian Rzepecki
Undefeated DWCS grad Magomed Zaynukov (8-0, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) makes his long-awaited debut against fellow unbeaten newcomer Damian Rzepecki (10-0, fighting out of Łódź, Poland)
Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune
A battle of Top 10 heavyweights sees No. 8 ranked contender Rizvan Kuniev (13-3-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) collides with No. 9 ranked Tyrell Fortune (18-3, 2 NC, fighting out of Tempe, AZ)
Abubakar Vagaev vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
In the main card opener, UFC newcomer Abubakar Vagaev (24-4, fighting out of Grozny, Chechnya, Russia) makes his Octagon debut against Saygid Izagakhmaev (22-3, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.