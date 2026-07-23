Prelim Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Preview each of the prelim matchups below before the action kicks off.
In the featured prelim, fast-rising heavyweight contender Valter Walker (15-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), who's won each of his last four fights by heel hook, takes on Thomas Petersen (11-4, fighting out of Lakeville, MN)
Dustin Jacoby vs Muhammad Saidov
Riding an impressive three-fight knockout streak, Dustin Jacoby (22-9-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO) welcomes undefeated newcomer Muhammad Saidov (9-0, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) to the UFC light heavyweight division
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Sam Patterson
UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-9, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) returns to competition for the first time in over a year to face welterweight prospect Sam Patterson (14-3-1, fighting out of Watford, England)
Ismael Bonfim vs Axel Sola
All-action lightweights collide when Ismael Bonfim (20-6, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) takes on Axel Sola (11-1-1, fighting out of Nice, France)
Magomed Tuchalov vs Brendson Ribeiro
Light heavyweight newcomer Magomed Tuchalov (6-0, fighting out of Abu Dhabi, UAE by way of Dagestan, Russia) squares off against Brendson Ribeiro (17-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Nurullo Aliev vs Mike Davis
Undefeated lightweight prospect Nurullo Aliev (11-0, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) locks horns with Mike Davis (12-3, fighting out of Orlando, FL)
Cody Gibson vs Abdul Hussein
In the first fight of the night, The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 finalist Cody Gibson (22-12, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) welcomes newcomer Abdul Hussein (15-2, fighting out of Espoo, Finland by way of Palestine) to the Octagon
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.