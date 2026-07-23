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Official Scorecards | UFC Abu Dhabi

View The Official Judges' Scorecards From Every Bout At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On July 25, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 24, 2026

Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev returns to action for the first time since losing his title to Alex Pereira last October when he faces Bogdan Guskov, who steps in on less than two weeks' notice after an injury forced Khalil Rountree Jr. out of Saturday's main event. 

Official judges' scorecards will be added below following every bout on the card.

How To Watch UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC Abu Dhabi Scorecards:

Additional Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Cody Gibson vs Abdul Hussein
 

Nurullo Aliev vs Mike Davis

Magomed Tuchalov vs Brendson Ribeiro

Ismael Bonfim vs Axel Sola

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Sam Patterson

Dustin Jacoby vs Muhammad Saidov

Valter Walker vs Thomas Petersen

Main Card

Abubakar Vagaev vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
 

Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune

Magomed Zaynukov vs Damian Rzepecki

Islam Dulatov vs Wellington Turman

Steve Erceg vs Ramazan Temirov

Magomed Ankalaev vs Bogdan Guskov

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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UFC Abu Dhabi