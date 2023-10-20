 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC In Abu Dhabi By The Numbers

Take A Look At Fun Stats Surrounding The UFC And All Of Its Incredible Events To Take Place In Abu Dhabi Before UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski.
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Oct. 20, 2023

On October 21, UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for the 18th time with another world-class event. UFC 294 is headlined by the rematch between reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

The co-main features a highly anticipated showdown between former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and rising super star Khamzat Chimaev. This fight will take place at middleweight but will likely have an impact on both divisions.

The rest of the card is littered with surging contenders and veterans eyeing runs at titles in their respective divisions.

Before UFC 294 arrives, let’s look at everything that has happened in Abu Dhabi by the numbers.

A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 04, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
  • Events – 17

  • Fights – 201

  • Fighters – 324

  • Title Fights – 14

  • Knockouts – 55

Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
  • Submissions – 34

  • Wins by Decision – 107

  • Draws by Decision – 3

  • Significant strikes landed - 16,766

  • Weight classes represented - 11 (There has never been a women's featherweight in Abu Dhabi)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT. 

