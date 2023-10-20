UFC In Abu Dhabi By The Numbers

The co-main features a highly anticipated showdown between former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and rising super star Khamzat Chimaev. This fight will take place at middleweight but will likely have an impact on both divisions.

The rest of the card is littered with surging contenders and veterans eyeing runs at titles in their respective divisions.

Before UFC 294 arrives, let’s look at everything that has happened in Abu Dhabi by the numbers.