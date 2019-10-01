UFC 500th Milestones: Knockout – Pearson over Riley

“I was working on a building site right next to there,” said Pearson. “We went along to watch the weigh-ins and I stood outside trying to get tickets and I remember the feeling of hearing that BJ Penn was staying in the hotel right near where I lived. There was all this excitement about the UFC, and I was working on a building site. But it hit home that this was what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be.”

He achieved his dream, and with all that behind him, his opponent at UFC 105 – Aaron Riley – didn’t have a chance. And that’s saying a lot, as Riley was one of the most durable fighters ever to compete in the Octagon, and one coming off wins in two of his previous three bouts. But on this night, Pearson was on top of his game, dominating the striking action before a knee opened up a cut on Riley. The bout was halted soon after, and the two fighters went off in different directions – Pearson to a UFC career that ultimately spanned 26 bouts, and Riley to retirement after three more Octagon appearances.

And though it wasn’t a finish to end up on highlight reels or a greatest finishes compilation, it was the 500th knockout to be scored in the UFC Octagon, adding a little history to one of Ross Pearson’s greatest fighting nights.