Main Card Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the third time to settle the score in their trilogy.
UFC 333 airs at a special time:
Early Prelims: 10am ET/7am PT
Prelims: 12pm ET/9am PT
Main Card: 2pm ET/11am PT
This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, highlights and immediate recaps following every fight.
Main Event: (C) Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
In Saturday's main event, two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) looks to secure his seventh total title defense against undefeated top contender Movsar Evloev (20-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia)
Co-Main Event: (C) Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili
In the co-headliner, two-time UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) defends his title in a trilogy bout with former champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Tbilisi, Georgia)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov
High octagon flyweights collide as No. 6 ranked Lone'er Kavangh (10-2, fighting out of London, England) collides with No. 10 ranked Ramazan Temirov (20-3, fighting out of Karshi, Uzbekistan).
Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev
No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (40-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) looks to strengthen his case for a title shot when he faces No. 7 ranked Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia).
Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita
The main card opener features a matchup of hard-hitting featherweights as No. 11 ranked Aaron Pico (14-5, fighting out of Whittier, CA) takes on Losene Keita (17-2, fighting out of Kortrijk, Belgium), who's coming off a highlight reel finish at UFC Paris last month.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.