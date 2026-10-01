Main Card Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

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In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the third time to settle the score in their trilogy.

UFC 333 airs at a special time:

Early Prelims: 10am ET/7am PT

Prelims: 12pm ET/9am PT

Main Card: 2pm ET/11am PT

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, highlights and immediate recaps following every fight.

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards