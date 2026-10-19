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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 24, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 19, 2026

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for its annual October stop, bringing a stacked card headlined by two epic title fights.

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In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the third time to settle the score in their trilogy.

UFC 333 airs at a special time:

  • Early Prelims: 10am ET/7am PT
  • Prelims: 12pm ET/9am PT
  • Main Card: 2pm ET/11am PT

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, highlights and immediate recaps following every fight.

Prelim Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes

Nikita Krylov vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Abus Magomedov vs Cam Rowston

Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev

Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov

Abubakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun

Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos

Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon

Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicolle Caliari

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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