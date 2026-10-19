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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 24, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 19, 2026

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for its annual October stop, bringing a stacked card headlined by two epic title fights.

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In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the third time to settle the score in their trilogy.

UFC 333 airs at a special time:

  • Early Prelims: 10am ET/7am PT
  • Prelims: 12pm ET/9am PT
  • Main Card: 2pm ET/11am PT

UFC 333 Official Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Early Prelims

Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicolle Caliari
 

Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon

Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos

Abubakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun

Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov

Prelims

Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev

Abus Magomedov vs Cam Rowston

Nikita Krylov vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes

Main Card

Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita

Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev

Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov

Co-Main Event: (C) Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Main Event: (C) Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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