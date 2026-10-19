Official Scorecards | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for its annual October stop, bringing a stacked card headlined by two epic title fights.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the third time to settle the score in their trilogy.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.