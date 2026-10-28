UFC 333 Topps Now Available at UFC Store!

There’s also something special to chase – cards autographed by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan are among the possible pulls! Whether you’re adding to an existing collection or looking for a keepsake from UFC 333, this drop brings the event’s biggest names into focus in a format built for fans and collectors.

The clock is ticking – head to UFCStore.com and start collecting before the UFC 333 Topps NOW release is gone!