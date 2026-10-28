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UFC 333 Topps Now Available at UFC Store!

Celebrate the Event’s Biggest Winners During a Limited Two-Day Release.
Oct. 28, 2026

UFC 333 delivered another night of memorable moments, and now fans can hold onto a piece of it. The latest UFC Topps NOW release is available at UFCStore.com for a limited two-day period, giving collectors a short window to pick up cards celebrating the biggest winners from UFC 333.

There’s also something special to chase – cards autographed by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan are among the possible pulls! Whether you’re adding to an existing collection or looking for a keepsake from UFC 333, this drop brings the event’s biggest names into focus in a format built for fans and collectors.

The clock is ticking – head to UFCStore.com and start collecting before the UFC 333 Topps NOW release is gone!

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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UFC 333