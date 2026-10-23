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UFC 333 poster with Alexander Volkanovski, Movsar Evloev, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili
UFC Store

The UFC 333 Collection is Here at UFC Store

The Latest Collection Brings “The Great”, “No Mercy” And “The Machine” Into Your Fight-Week Rotation
Oct. 23, 2026

Shop the UFC 333 Collection now, available globally through UFCStore.com and UFCStore.eu. Launched ahead of UFC 333, the latest UFC merch puts the event’s defining athletes front and center for fans building their fight-week lineup.

The collection brings together Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski, the defending UFC featherweight world champion; Petr “No Mercy” Yan, the reigning UFC bantamweight world champion; and Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion and current title challenger. Together, the trio represents the star power and competitive edge at the heart of UFC 333.

 

Whether you are backing The Great, No Mercy or The Machine, find a look that reflects your pick for UFC 333. Shop the collection on UFCStore.com or UFCStore.eu and get ready for fight night. 

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UFC 333