Main Card Results | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, Live From Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah, On October 3, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Oct. 4, 2026
The Octagon lands in Salt Lake City with flyweight gold on the line as former champions, rising contenders and UFC newcomers come together for a thrilling night of action in Utah.
In the main event, dangerous strikers Natalia Silva and Wang Cong square off for the vacant flyweight title, with both women looking to claim the throne once occupied by Valentina Shevchenko, who held the championship for nearly 2,300 days across two reigns. With Shevchenko sidelined by injury, Silva and Wang have the opportunity to establish themselves as the division’s new leader.
UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.
In Saturday's headliner, No. 1 ranked Natalia Silva (20-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) rides a 14-fight win streak into her clash with No. 6 ranked Wang Cong (10-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) for the undisputed women's flyweight title.
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott
In the co-main event, former two-time UFC flyweight champion and No. 11 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo (25-7-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) takes on rising star and No. 12 ranked Payton Talbott (11-1, fighting out of Reno, NV).
King Green vs Esteban Ribovics
Exciting strikers King Green (36-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) and Esteban Ribovics (16-3, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina) meet in a lightweight matchup destined to be a Fight of the Night contender.
Roberto Soldić vs Khaos Williams
UFC newcomer Roberto Soldić (21-4, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia), who holds a defeat over former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, makes his highly anticipated debut against Khaos Williams (16-5, fighting out of Detroit, MI).
Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov
In the main card opener, middleweight knockout artist Ateba Gautier (11-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) aims for his 10th win by KO against his toughest test to-date, Roman Kopylov (15-5, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia).
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.