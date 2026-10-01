Main Card Results | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

In the main event, dangerous strikers Natalia Silva and Wang Cong square off for the vacant flyweight title, with both women looking to claim the throne once occupied by Valentina Shevchenko, who held the championship for nearly 2,300 days across two reigns. With Shevchenko sidelined by injury, Silva and Wang have the opportunity to establish themselves as the division’s new leader.

UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.

Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+)

8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+) Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+)

6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+) Early Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT (Paramount+)

How To Watch UFC 332 In Your Country