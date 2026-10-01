Prelims Results | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

The UFC 332 preliminary card is packed with intriguing matchups, as a former champion, former title challenger and a slew of rising prospects look to make a statement and steal the spotlight before the main card.

UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.

Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+)

8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+) Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+)

6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+) Early Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT (Paramount+)

How To Watch UFC 332 In Your Country