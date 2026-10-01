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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center
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Prelims Results | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, Live From Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah, On October 3, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 3, 2026

The Octagon lands in Salt Lake City with flyweight gold on the line as former champions, rising contenders and UFC newcomers come together for a thrilling night of action in Utah.

The UFC 332 preliminary card is packed with intriguing matchups, as a former champion, former title challenger and a slew of rising prospects look to make a statement and steal the spotlight before the main card.

UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+)
  • Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+)
  • Early Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT (Paramount+)

How To Watch UFC 332 In Your Country

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UFC 332 Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Imanol Rodriguez vs Alden Coria

In the featured prelim, undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Imanol Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico) collides with fellow flyweight prospect Alden Coria (13-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX), who's unbeaten in his last seven fights.

Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev

Middleweight knockout artist Damian Pinas (10-1, fighting out Oranjestad, Aruba) looks to keep his 100% finish rate in tact against Andrey Pulyaev (10-5, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia).

Marcus McGhee vs Benardo Sopaj

Fresh off a victory in June, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Marcus McGhee (11-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) returns to action to take on short-notice UFC newcomer Anthony Romero, who makes his debut having finished six of his seven wins.

Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand

Undefeated heavyweight Anthony Wint (8-0, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL), who earned his UFC contract on DWCS in August, looks to pick up his second UFC win already as he locks horns with UFC newcomer Lucas Armand (6-0, fighting out of Big Rapids, MI).

Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin

Dynamic striker Johnny Walker (22-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) makes his UFC heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin (10-1, fighting out of Castletown, England).

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-17, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) returns to the Octagon for the first time in 707 days to face Alexander Hernandez (18-9, fighting out of San Antonio, TX).

Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-10-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) squares off against Ismail Naurdiev (25-8, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco).

Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead

Undefeated welterweight Jacobe Smith (12-0, fighting out of Dallas, TX) hunts his ninth first-round finish against UFC newcomer Bruce Whitehead (8-2, fighting out of Houston, TX), who's taking the fight on nine days' notice.

Court McGee vs Eric Nolan

In the first fight of the night, Utah's own Court McGee (23-14, fighting out of Orem, UT), a 16-year UFC veteran, will make his final walk to the Octagon against Eric Nolan (8-5, fighting out of Edison, NJ).

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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