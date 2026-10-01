Prelims Results | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

The Octagon lands in Salt Lake City with flyweight gold on the line as former champions, rising contenders and UFC newcomers come together for a thrilling night of action in Utah.
The UFC 332 preliminary card is packed with intriguing matchups, as a former champion, former title challenger and a slew of rising prospects look to make a statement and steal the spotlight before the main card.
UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.
- Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+)
- Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+)
- Early Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT (Paramount+)
Imanol Rodriguez vs Alden Coria
In the featured prelim, undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Imanol Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico) collides with fellow flyweight prospect Alden Coria (13-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX), who's unbeaten in his last seven fights.
Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev
Middleweight knockout artist Damian Pinas (10-1, fighting out Oranjestad, Aruba) looks to keep his 100% finish rate in tact against Andrey Pulyaev (10-5, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia).
Marcus McGhee vs Benardo Sopaj
Fresh off a victory in June, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Marcus McGhee (11-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) returns to action to take on short-notice UFC newcomer Anthony Romero, who makes his debut having finished six of his seven wins.
Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand
Undefeated heavyweight Anthony Wint (8-0, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL), who earned his UFC contract on DWCS in August, looks to pick up his second UFC win already as he locks horns with UFC newcomer Lucas Armand (6-0, fighting out of Big Rapids, MI).
Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin
Dynamic striker Johnny Walker (22-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) makes his UFC heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin (10-1, fighting out of Castletown, England).
Rafael Dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-17, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) returns to the Octagon for the first time in 707 days to face Alexander Hernandez (18-9, fighting out of San Antonio, TX).
Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev
Former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-10-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) squares off against Ismail Naurdiev (25-8, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco).
Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead
Undefeated welterweight Jacobe Smith (12-0, fighting out of Dallas, TX) hunts his ninth first-round finish against UFC newcomer Bruce Whitehead (8-2, fighting out of Houston, TX), who's taking the fight on nine days' notice.
Court McGee vs Eric Nolan
In the first fight of the night, Utah's own Court McGee (23-14, fighting out of Orem, UT), a 16-year UFC veteran, will make his final walk to the Octagon against Eric Nolan (8-5, fighting out of Edison, NJ).
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.