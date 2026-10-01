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Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC 331 event at Crypto.com Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, Live From Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah, On October 3, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 3, 2026

The Octagon lands in Salt Lake City with flyweight gold on the line as former champions, rising contenders and UFC newcomers come together for a thrilling night of action in Utah. See how the judges score every round of every fight with their official scorecards below:

UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT (CBS & Paramount+)
  • Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT (Paramount+)
  • Early Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT (Paramount+)

How To Watch UFC 332 In Your Country

Utah, State of Sport, Built for Big Moments

UFC 332 Official Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Early Prelims

Court McGee vs Eric Nolan
 

Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead

Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez

Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin

Prelims

Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand
 

Marcus McGhee vs Anthony Romero

Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev

Imanol Rodriguez vs Alden Coria

Main Card

Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov
 

Roberto Soldić vs Khaos Williams

King Green vs Esteban Ribovics

Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott

Main Event: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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