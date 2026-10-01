Official Scorecards | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, Live From Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah, On October 3, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 3, 2026
The Octagon lands in Salt Lake City with flyweight gold on the line as former champions, rising contenders and UFC newcomers come together for a thrilling night of action in Utah. See how the judges score every round of every fight with their official scorecards below:
UFC 332 features a special start time, with the main card airing LIVE ON CBS and Paramount+.
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott
Main Event: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.