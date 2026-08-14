Prelim Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, Live From Philadelphia On Saturday, August 15, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 15, 2026
The UFC 330 Prelims feature seven bouts ahead of Saturday's welterweight title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia, including a mix of rising prospects and established veterans all vying to steal the spotlight.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm. PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Preview all the preliminary card matchups below ahead of Saturday's event. This page will be updated live as the action unfolds with immediate post-fight recaps, official results, highlights and exclusive interviews with all the winners.
In the featured prelim, welterweight knockout artist Chidi Njokuani (25-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) faces Spanish submission specialist Joel Álvarez (23-4, fighting out of Asturias, Spain)
Charles Johnson vs Eduardo Chapolin
Flyweight Charles Johnson (19-9, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of St. Louis, MO) makes his fourth Octagon appearance of 2026 to take on Dana White's Contender Series alum Eduardo Chapolin (15-2, fighting out of Ventura, CA by way of Buritama, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico
Undefeated middleweight prospect Donte Johnson (8-0, fighting out of Fond du Lac, WI) hunts his second win of the year against Eric McConico (11-4-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore
Vicente Luque (24-12-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) aims for his 22nd finish and second-straight win at middleweight when he takes on TUF 29 contestant Tresean Gore (7-4, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
Early Prelims
Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando
Dana White's Contender Series grad Rafael Tobias (14-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana) squares off against UFC newcomer Lucas Fernando (13-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj
Welterweight Neil Magny (31-14, fighting out of Denver, CO) makes his 38th walk to the UFC Octagon to take on Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of the Bronx, NY)
Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai
In the first fight of the night, Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) defends home soil against rising welterweight prospect Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.