Prelim Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm. PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Preview all the preliminary card matchups below ahead of Saturday's event. This page will be updated live as the action unfolds with immediate post-fight recaps, official results, highlights and exclusive interviews with all the winners.

UFC 330 Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards